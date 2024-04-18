Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $173.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

