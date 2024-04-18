Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Cut by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.67. 104,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,657. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

