Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $274,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

