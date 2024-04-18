Wealth Alliance Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,280,000 after purchasing an additional 127,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $293.69 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

