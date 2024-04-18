Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after buying an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 854,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,322. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

