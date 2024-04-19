AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $436.81

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436.81 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 434.50 ($5.41), with a volume of 76664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.26).

AIB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.53.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.27 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. AIB Group’s payout ratio is 3,538.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About AIB Group

In related news, insider Tanya Horgan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £44,300 ($55,147.52). Insiders own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

