Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

NYSE PINE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 578.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

