Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 875.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. 2,988,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

