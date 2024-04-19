Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$18.61

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.17. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

