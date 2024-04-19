Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

