DA Davidson Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $191.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $144.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,871,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

