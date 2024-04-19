Morgan Stanley Cuts Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $1.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

