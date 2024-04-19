Head to Head Review: Nexxen International (NEXN) and Its Rivals

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexxen International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexxen International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million -$21.49 million -37.60 Nexxen International Competitors $9.10 billion $1.98 billion 46.06

Nexxen International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Nexxen International Competitors -155.61% -42.07% -8.63%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nexxen International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexxen International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexxen International Competitors 1034 4393 10127 288 2.61

Nexxen International currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexxen International beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

