Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,667.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

