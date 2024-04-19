Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Reduced by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

