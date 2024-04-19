ENB Financial Corp (ENBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 14th

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ENB Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. ENB Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

