ENB Financial Corp (ENBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 14th

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ENB Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. ENB Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.
About ENB Financial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENB Financial
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.