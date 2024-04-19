Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TRX Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRX. StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

TRX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.