Evercore ISI Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $120.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.19.

FND stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

