Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

FDBC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $73,067 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

