Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 160,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

