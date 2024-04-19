Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of PWB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $793.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09.

