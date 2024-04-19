Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.79. 84,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $93.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

