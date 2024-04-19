Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.3 %

KNX opened at $47.88 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.