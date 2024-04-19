Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Graham Trading Up 0.7 %

GHC stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $703.12. 4,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $551.36 and a twelve month high of $771.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

