Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

URTH opened at $138.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

