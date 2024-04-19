Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CVE:MAU traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

