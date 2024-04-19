Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $269.67 million and $9.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,115,012,078 coins and its circulating supply is 857,319,039 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

