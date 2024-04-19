MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTY opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.05. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

