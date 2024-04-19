PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $128.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.40.

PVH Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after buying an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $45,911,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

