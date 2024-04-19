PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,776 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 867,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 274,443 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. 3,410,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448,164. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

