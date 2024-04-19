Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Get Spire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SR

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spire by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.