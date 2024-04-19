SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SEI Investments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,181. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.