Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 60012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.