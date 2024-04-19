Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 60012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SOT.UN
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.