Stifel Nicolaus Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTO

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.59. 2,513,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,019. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.95.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.