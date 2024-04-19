The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.99. 1,061,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,709. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.