The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of TD stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.99. 1,061,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,709. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
