Calamos Advisors LLC Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.66. The stock had a trading volume of 315,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,503. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

