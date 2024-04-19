Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,238. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.99 and its 200 day moving average is $319.04.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

