Zhang Financial LLC Has $21.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $70.75. 6,382,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

