abrdn plc Buys 186,215 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 552.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $193,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $896.82. The stock had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,356. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $953.01 and a 200 day moving average of $891.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

