Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

