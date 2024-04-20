Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ALAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

