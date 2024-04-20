AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 28.7 %

Shares of AEON stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AEON Biopharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,827,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

