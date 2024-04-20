AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
AEON Biopharma Trading Down 28.7 %
Shares of AEON stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AEON Biopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
