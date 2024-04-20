ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

