ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.