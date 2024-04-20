Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 10,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

