CNB Bank Buys New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.13. 329,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,148. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.57.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.