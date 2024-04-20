Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 177,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 855% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Code Chain New Continent Trading Down 10.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

