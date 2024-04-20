Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given “Hold” Rating at Williams Trading

Williams Trading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has a $125.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.09.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

