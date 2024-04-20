Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

