DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

DLH Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DLH stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.20.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DLH

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DLH by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in DLH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DLH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

