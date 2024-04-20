DT Investment Partners LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,201,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,365,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,828 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $996.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.